x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Kershaw County

Man shot, killed in Kershaw County hunting accident identified

Authorities said the victim died at the scene on hunting club land along Shivers Green Road.
Generic police lights

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say one man is dead following what is currently being described as a hunting accident in Kershaw County.

According to Coroner David West, Kershaw County 911 received a call just after 11 a.m. on Monday regarding a man being shot on hunting club property along Shivers Green Road. 

According to West, the victim, 40-year-old Matthew Roach of Elgin was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities added that he was a member of the hunting club.

No additional details regarding the death were released by the coroner but he did say that the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, and his own department are each investigating.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Camden students wrap gifts for those in need

Before You Leave, Check This Out