Man shot, killed in Kershaw County hunting accident identified

Authorities said the victim died at the scene on hunting club land along Shivers Green Road.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say one man is dead following what is currently being described as a hunting accident in Kershaw County.

According to Coroner David West, Kershaw County 911 received a call just after 11 a.m. on Monday regarding a man being shot on hunting club property along Shivers Green Road.

According to West, the victim, 40-year-old Matthew Roach of Elgin was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities added that he was a member of the hunting club.