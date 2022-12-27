Man shot, killed in Kershaw County hunting accident identified

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say one man is dead following what is currently being described as a hunting accident in Kershaw County.
According to Coroner David West, Kershaw County 911 received a call just after 11 a.m. on Monday regarding a man being shot on hunting club property along Shivers Green Road.
According to West, the victim, 40-year-old Matthew Roach of Elgin was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities added that he was a member of the hunting club.
No additional details regarding the death were released by the coroner but he did say that the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, and his own department are each investigating.