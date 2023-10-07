I-20 completely shut down in Kershaw County due to crash

Drivers should avoid the stretch of interstate as emergency crews respond to the scene.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers along I-20 in Kershaw County should seek alternate routes as crews respond to a crash late Saturday night.

Kershaw County Fire Chief William Glover confirmed that all interstate lanes were shut down at about 10:40 p.m. However, he deferred to Lugoff and Camden fire departments as the primary agencies handling the crash. The incident is in the area of mile marker 94, Glover said.

Traffic maps from the South Carolina Department of Transportation show growing congestion for east and westbound lanes near mile marker 92, just west of the Wateree River Bridge.

Authorities haven't released any details about the severity of the crash, how many vehicles were involved or the severity of any injuries in it. It's unclear how long the road will remain closed.