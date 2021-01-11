Kershaw County prepared for Election Day

Kershaw County officials say they will have two elections tomorrow in Bethune and Elgin.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Like most places across the country, Kershaw Co. is gearing up for Election Day on Tuesday, with elections in the towns of Bethune and Elgin.

According to John Caughman, Director of Registration and Election in Kershaw County. These smaller elections typically only bring out less than 10% of voters, officials say.

Bethune could have a higher turnout than anticipated as mayoral and city council seats are up for grabs. There is a small chance there is a runoff there and if there is, Caughman said it will be held two weeks from election day. Caughman said he doesn't think the Elgin race will be a large event.

Caughman added it's important for voters to be vigilant and report any issues to them so they can address or fix the potential problems immediately.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the elections. Poll workers will be wearing masks. Voters are not required to wear masks but are encouraged to do so to.