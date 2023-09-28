Kershaw County community reacts to shooting that claimed the life of a 2-year-old girl

The exact circumstances of the incident are still being investigated by deputies.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A shocked Kershaw County community is mourning the death of a 2-year-old girl who allegedly shot herself with a gun she found on a dresser Wednesday.

The incident happened late Wednesday night at a Sherwood Forest Apartment complex.

"It's just an all-around sad situation," said Lisa Murray, a Lugoff resident who works a short distance away from where the shooting occurred.

Sheriff Lee Boan said his deputies received a 9-1-1 call of an accidental shooting around 10:40 p.m. They, along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and other agencies, responded and began rendering aid but could not save the girl's life.

The exact circumstances of what happened are still under investigation, but Sheriff Boan said the tragedy is a reminder to keep weapons where children can't access them.

"You know, unfortunately, sometimes we tend to underestimate the ability of small children to get where they want to go," Boan said. "They will climb; they will pull stuff over, and this wasn't from what we're getting right now. This wasn't just a gun laid out in a toybox or something; this was a gun that was on a counter or something. It was in a higher place."

Stephanie Nelson, who lives and works in Kershaw County, said she was devastated by the news.

"I was so heartbroken for a 2-year-old to be, you know, lose her life," she said.

"I was fortunate enough this morning to be able to see my two-year-old grandson, and, you know, you just want to hold them a bit tighter because he is just, you not guaranteed the next day," Boan said.

Now, the community is asking for people to pray.

"Just pray for this family and pray for the first responders," Murray said.