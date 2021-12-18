Kershaw County coroner identifies Friday crash victim

A dump truck driver was also injured, authorities said.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Kershaw County have released new information regarding a deadly crash that happened early Friday morning.

According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, an accident that occurred around 8:30 a.m. that day ultimately cost 43-year-old Sarah Jessica Beckham her life.

According to West, the Bishopville-area resident was headed south near the intersection of Highway 521 North (Kershaw Highway) and DeKalb School Road when her pick-up truck crossed into the northbound lane and struck a dump truck.