Kershaw County deputies investigate second gun theft from area shop

The burglary follows another incident that happened on July 14

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County deputies are investigating a second burglary in which guns were stolen from a local shop.

The sheriff's office said the latest burglary happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at the Pawn It Fast pawn shop on Highway 1 in Lugoff. Authorities said that two unidentified suspects stole multiple firearms from the location.

The burglary comes days after 10 Glock handguns were stolen from Freedom First Outfitters in Kershaw County on July 14. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is involved in both investigations.

As the two investigations continue, the sheriff's office is asking firearms dealers to take extra precautions to secure their weapons.