Kershaw County deputies search for child with autism

Authorities are concerned the 6-year-old boy may run from adults who call his name.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing child with autism.

According to a statement from the sheriff's office, 6-year-old Jonathan Mallard is autistic and nonverbal. Mallard has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, dark green shorts, and white tennis shoes and was in a wooded area in the 800 block of Barfield Road near Elgin. Investigators said this is close to Sessions Road.

Investigators said he will not respond to adults and, if he hears an adult shooting his name, they believe he may walk or run away from them.