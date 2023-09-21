Kershaw County opens a new space to help people of all ages who are struggling to read

The Growing Readers Center is filled with audiobooks, skill cards, and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAMDEN, S.C. — A new chapter has begun at the Kershaw County Library, and they are hoping a new space will help combat reading struggles.

"This is called the Growing Reader Center," Kershaw County Library Youth Librarian Lauren Decker said.

Decker said the idea is to help those struggling to read, and she hopes to turn the page on reading issues and help those of all ages.

"We are purchasing audiobooks, the audio is right here, and there is a beep that goes off when to turn the page, but you can read along with a finger and turn the page whenever it says to," Decker said. "We just bought these, and I came in last weekend and discovered there was one book left on the shelf. That means they we're all checked out."

It's an immersive room that Decker hopes will fill with more people.

"It's really exciting and astounding in a way," Decker said. "It's like, 'Oh my gosh, it's happening.' Now, creating what's here now was easy, now we got to use it."

The room currently welcomes audiobooks, skill cards, games, and spaces for people to work in groups or alone.