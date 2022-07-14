Kershaw County man who initially claimed self-defense in shooting arrested for murder

The sheriff's office said the victim, Johnny Carson Douglas had been driven to Shan Garland Granger's home where the Granger then shot him in the chest.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A man who claimed in a 911 call he had shot an attacker on Wednesday night is now charged with murder in Kershaw County.

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that Shane Garland Granger had been arrested on the murder charge following the death of 66-year-old Johnny Carson Douglas of Bishopville.

"This is not a 'stand your ground' incident," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Our investigation revealed [the] victim and suspect were together at a separate location prior to the incident."

The statement went on to say that, at some point, Granger drove Douglas to his home on Longtown Road.

"The suspect then went inside his house, got a firearm, went back outside his residence, and shot the victim in the chest," the sheriff's office statement continued.

At this point, Granger is said to have made the call to 911 claiming he had been attacked.