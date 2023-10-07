Early morning mobile home fire displaces 3 in Kershaw County

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Fire officials say three people in Kershaw County were displaced overnight by a large house fire.

Kershaw County Fire Service said the mobile home fire happened around 12:41 a.m. in the 200 block of Watts Hill Road. Officials said firefighters found the home burning on the front when they arrived. One photo shared by the department shows flames erupting from the door and a nearby window to the right.

With the assistance of the Lugoff Fire Department, crews were able to bring the flames under control.

The department said three adults were displaced and are receiving help from the American Red Cross. The cause is still under investigation, officials added.