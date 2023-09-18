Kershaw County working to combat mosquito population

The county is handing out mosquito dunks to all residents and businesses.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County is working to limit the number of mosquitos in the area.

“With mosquitoes, you know as well as I do, it's something we live with here in the South every day,” Kershaw County Emergency management Director Scott Wiles said.

Wiles says they are now offering a solution to all residents and businesses in the county.

“They are called mosquito dunks," Wiles said. "Basically they are biodegradable disks. Each disk covers around 100 square feet, so you break it up and it makes film over standing water, to help keep the population of juvenile mosquitos down, and it kills them out."

Mosquitoes can be active and breed with temperatures of 60 degrees and warmer, according to Wiles.

Wiles said each household and business having 2 free mosquito dunks will help to limit the mosquito population.

“If you have standing water, bad drainage or something like that, or a cooler something out in the yard ... if that water is there for 5 days standing, it’s prime time for mosquitoes to get in there, lay their larva, and take off,” Wiles said.