Kershaw County

Kershaw County residents clean up after winter weather

Kershaw County residents are cleaning up downed trees and damage after winter weather over the weekend.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County residents are picking up the pieces after the winter weather over the weekend. 

Brent Rogers says he was headed home from work when he started to see debris blocking different sections of the road. 

"I saw there were quite a few trees down. Trees were hanging over where if you smacked into it you would break your windshield," Rogers said. 

Then when he arrived home he noticed there was one large tree that had fallen on his property, causing some damage. 

Rogers showed the tree, which he says came down in two pieces and was ten inches thick. When the tree fell, it knocked over his horse fence, which he expects will cost roughly several hundred dollars. 

Rogers said he's thankful the tree did not cause more damage by saying. "It didn't hit the house. My friends and family are okay, and my dog is okay. That is what matters the most."

Now as cleanup efforts continue, Rogers said he is looking ahead to this weekend with the possibility of more winter weather. 

Rogers has a warning for others falling trees. "One that may not appear like they're going to come down might not be as strong as you think they are." 

He hopes others to check their property to protect their homes. 

