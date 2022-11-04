Kershaw County Robotics team receives close to $36,000 in donations to compete at Worlds

The team had won before but hadn't been able to go due to funding. This time, they are packing their bags.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — "It almost makes me want to cry when I think about how willing these people have been to help these kids," says Beth Jeffers, mentor for the Kershaw County Robotics Team.

The team will be headed to the World Championship on Wednesday, April 20th for the four-day competition. It will be the group's first time competing at the world event.

"Several years ago our team won state's but we didn't have the funds available to take the students to Houston because it's a huge undertaking," Jeffers said.

Thanks to the communities generosity the team has money to go.

Donations have poured in over the last few weeks.

"I believe the total is somewhere around $36,000, t's a lot of money and it's come in very fast we are so grateful for the community report we have just received".

Money that will have the kids practicing in their classroom now to performing on the big stage next week.

Jeffers said, "the money will go towards transportation to actually get the kids we have to pay the registration fees for the tournament which are a couple of thousands of dollars, we have to pay for lodging when we get there, food at the convention center is extremely expensive and that would be a limiting factor for some students".

Student Weston Hook says he's thankful for the support from the community, "It means a lot to all of us that our community has reached out and has helped take us this far". Another student, Parker Jackson said, "it's going to be so much fun, we are going to talk to so many different people and from so many places, it's going to be absolutely life-changing".