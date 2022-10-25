Kershaw County School district is finding ways to get its female students active

Stretching and yoga style exercises hoping to get students active while releasing daily stress.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Continuous Learning Center is an alternative school within the Kershaw County School District.

The school is launching a pilot program in hopes of helping their female students get active while limiting stress.

“It is a grant that one of our teachers here wrote to get equipment to help girls become more active, so, and their focus is really on yoga-type workouts, like muscle, stretching, and just basically trying to get things they would be interested in,” says Susan Morris, physical education teacher for the Continuous Learning Center.

Morris says the grant provides resistance bands, yoga mats, yoga blocks, and stability balls.

“Sometimes girls specifically will not be the first ones to jump into a basketball game when there is a whole bunch of guys out there shooting, you know, and they're getting activity and I think this is one way that girls could potentially be interested,” adds Morris.

While also keeping them active the goal of the activity is to also help reduce stress.

“Well, there’s all kind of research that talks about how exercise helps reduce stress, just as it releases endorphins in your body and it helps basically you just feel better,” says Morris.

An option student Brianna Mulder says she looks forward to taking advantage of, “I think it’s cool. Relieving stress like helping with everything."