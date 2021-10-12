The event features Christmas Tree's designed by local businesses and families

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County Parks and Recreation Center is welcoming a new holiday event called Tinsel Trail. The event takes place nightly at Wateree Veterans Park in Camden from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Gunnar Catoe came up with the idea from Huntsville, AL where the event has gone on for almost eleven years, he said. Catoe wanted to bring some form of holiday cheer to residents in not only Kershaw County but all of South Carolina.

The event features 50 Christmas trees that different families and businesses have decorated. Some trees feature hair products from hair salons, free gym memberships for the local gym, and windshield wipers from automotive companies.

On Friday night, officials were to vote on who had the best-decorated tree. But that wasn't the only event in store for the night.

Catoe says the event has been great for local businesses in terms of outreach and engagement. The gym has already had over new fifty members, just from the tree, Catoe says.

You'll enjoy tree decorations, lights spread across the park, and smores on the weekend.