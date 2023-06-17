x
Kershaw County

Woman identified in fatal single-vehicle crash in Kershaw County, investigation underway

Woman's identity released following fatal Kershaw County crash; authorities investigating the incident involving a single vehicle.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have identified a woman who died in a Friday afternoon crash in Kershaw County.

According to Coroner David West, the crash happened around 7:25 p.m. on Smyrna Road near Elgin.

While details regarding the cause of the accident have not yet been released publicly, the coroner said only one vehicle was involved. West said the victim, 61-year-old Patricia Hair of North, died at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday.

West said his office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

