Kershaw County students spend the day reading

Read In Day brings 1,000 students outside to read in group or individual settings

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County School District dedicated Thursday as a day for reading.

"I've read four books today, two of them I read to kindergarteners," said fifth-grader Jameson Lane.

Lane is one of a thousand students who participated in the Kershaw County School District's annual read, where students of all grades come to take time out of the classroom and into the pages of a book.

"We don't like to say we lose them a little bit as they grow older but they have a lot of distractions, so this is a way to get these middle and high school students focused again," Laura Horton, a librarian at Camden High School, said.

Horton said the goal of this event is to celebrate reading.

"It is the most important thing in the world because it is the skill that makes you successful in everything else," she said.

Fifth grader Lane said he enjoys days where he can sit and read.

"I like the thought of being somewhere else when I'm really just in my room somewhere reading," Lane said.

He said he hopes others will pick up a book, too.