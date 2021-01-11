Local gem shines bright in downtown Camden

Camden Jewelers in downtown Camden remains a staple of the city since 1955, despite a pandemic, recession and depression.

CAMDEN, S.C. — As Camden grows and online shopping becomes the new norm, local businesses have to work twice as hard to come back from the pandemic and to remain relevant.

Becky Rogers is a sales associate for Camden Jewelers and granddaughter to the owners of the store. Rogers says she is happy to back working for the family-based store. Her grandparents opened the store in 1955, and it has become a staple in the city.

After her grandmother passed away last year, Rogers decided to leave teaching and return to Camden to work with her mom at the store. She's not alone. Her daughter is the 4th generation that is coming to help the store.

She is working on the social media aspect and keeping the store involved in online raffles on Instagram. Winners get to come to the store and shop for jewelry.

This is an initiative to keep the store from moving to online shopping but to also involve the digital side and younger people. The most recent raffle winner is a sophomore at a local school, Rogers says.

Keeping local businesses active is big for Rogers. "It's important to keep those dollars local. These local businesses help pay for different events in the community, donate items for the community, things that online shopping does not provide for your local economy,"