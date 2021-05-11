Local hair salons feeling pinch of supply chain shortages

A local salon says the prices of chemicals, cleaning supplies, gloves and aluminum foil have dramatically increased.

CAMDEN, S.C. — The supply chain shortage continues to impact local businesses, including hair salons, which are struggling with the lack of items and a dramatic increase in prices for essential needs.

Arin Hill, hair stylist at Persona in Camden, says the prices of chemicals, cleaning supplies, gloves and aluminum foil have dramatically increased since being back at work during the pandemic.

Hill says gloves ran around $8 in 2020. Now, they are having to pay around $20 for an order.

That price increase then trickles down to the consumer's wallet, Hill says, but thankfully they are understanding.

When stores cannot get their products, some customers begin to go and spend that money for the products online, which hurts a local store's source of income.

Money lost to online shopping hurts local businesses and employees, like Hill's. "If we do not have a product, and we have to cancel due to the supply chain, that's money I am losing because no one is booked," Hill said.