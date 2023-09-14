One local non-profit temporarily closes as COVID cases surge

Food For The Soul in Kershaw County hopes to re-open Monday.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Food For The Soul in Kershaw County is pausing service for a week due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“COVID has hit the shelter,” said Director Tina Griggs.

Griggs says their efforts are on pause until the COVID spike subsides. “We have closed down for the week for safety precautions.”

“We serve probably up to 2,500 meals a month, and the majority of those are outreach," Board Chair Tim Bordner said. "Certainly when we have to close our doors, it impacts the community.”

Bordner says being unable to serve warm meals is the most challenging part since they’ve only seen an increase in those in need since the pandemic began.

“Since the original COVID hit back in 2020, we have seen an increase in folks who looking for help, and we anticipate that will just continue,” Bordner said.