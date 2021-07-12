United Way hosts a drawing for a new car from those who donated $200 or more to their campaign

CAMDEN, S.C. — Half a lifetime of donations to the United Way came back tenfold for one Camden resident.

Paul Napper has been donating to the United Way campaign, he thinks for the last thirty or forty years. He says he loves giving back to the community.

Every week, for 12 weeks, during their campaign of giving, the United Way would draw t a name from a bucket of 700 names. The collection of names were of those people who donated $200 or more to the charity.

Napper was the las name drawn from the bucket.

Then those 12 people were invited to come to the Ford dealership in Lugoff where they would all draw car keys from a bowl. The winner, whos keys would start the car, would take home a new truck or car.

During the drawing, officials started with the person picked on Week One and worked down to Week 12, where Napper was last. He joked, "I didn't have to choose one, there was only one key left.".

After being the final person to draw a key, he was then the first to attempt to start the car.

Napper said when he first cranked the car he thought "did I break it?" Then I turned around and everyone was clapping and hollering and at that moment I realized, I had won the truck.

He added, he plans to pass the car to his daughter.