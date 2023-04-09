Here's how low Lake levels have impacted businesses around Lake Wateree

Low lake levels means fewer boaters - and few customers for businesses on the lake.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Labor Day is the unofficial ending of the summer season for many, but on Lake Wateree, some say the season never really began due to low lake levels.

“Because the lake levels are low, It’s been slower with traffic and people," said Abbey Plexico as she and her family enjoyed the final day of summer on the lake. "I would say we haven't seen many people here at all except on holiday weekends.”

The low lake levels are due to Duke Energy’s work at the dam as they install a new spillway gate, which is used to help with flood management control. Duke Energy had to bring lake levels down as much as six-to-seven feet below the pond to complete construction.

Businesses say because of that they’ve seen fewer boats on the water, meaning fewer people in their doors.

“Right now, it's just been brutal for all the businesses,” said Daniel Beaver with Beavers Dam at Beavers' Creek Bar & Grill.

Beaver says they’ve had to cut hours as fewer boats pull up to their shore. “They just can’t get boats over here due to the water being as low as it is, which has impacted the business greatly."

Over at Clearwater Cove Marina, Christine Walters says they also cut hours. “There's been a couple of days we would come in and wouldn’t see but one or two people.”

They also have not been able to offer certain amenities, according to Walters. "We did offer wet slips, and we do have a few of them out here. We weren't able to offer any of them this year because of the water levels.”

Both businesses are nervous as off-season approaches but they said they couldn’t do it without the locals who came out to support.

“We've had more of our locals that have come out and supported all of the local small businesses here,” Walters said.