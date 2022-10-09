Elgin area man killed in Lugoff apartment shooting identified

The suspect in the shooting was caught on Friday night.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have released the name of a 30-year-old man who was found shot dead at an apartment complex in Lugoff on Friday afternoon.

Kershaw County Coroner David West said that his office was called to Hallmark at Truesdell Apartments at 4:49 p.m. following a shooting at the location.

The deceased victim, he said, was Vance Lamar Fowler of the Elgin area. Following the incident, authorities began looking for the primary shooting suspect who was soon identified as 36-year-old Trevor Polynice Samuel of Lugoff.