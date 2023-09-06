x
Kershaw County

Lugoff woman missing for a week, investigators say

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office urged anyone with information about Jennifer Beverly to call their office.
Credit: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office
Jennifer Beverly has been missing in Kershaw County since Aug. 30, 2023.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County deputies are searching for a missing woman from the Lugoff area.

According to an advisory from the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office issued Thursday afternoon, Jennifer Beverly was last seen at her home on Rock Springs Road in the Lugoff area in the early hours of Aug. 30. Authorities didn't say where she may have gone or what she was wearing when she went missing. The department did share a picture of Beverly in hopes that someone would recognize her and contact authorities.

The sheriff's office urges anyone with information about the missing woman to call their office at 803-425-1512.

