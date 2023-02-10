MAD Festival has returned to Kershaw County

The 9-day festival celebrates music, art, drama, and dance with events in downtown Camden and throughout Kershaw County.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Kershaw County is celebrating the arts all week long.

“The MAD Festival is a 9-day event full of music, art drama, and dance,” said Dolly Patton, Executive Director of Arts Center of Kershaw County.

“It was a festival back in the early 80s that the Arts Center hosted," Patton said. "Since I've been here the last 2 years, people have asked me to bring it back, so we've partnered with the cultural district and many other art galleries and restaurants.”

The goal continues to be educating and showcasing the community.

“It's always been to bring art to everyone and let everyone experience art," Patton said. "Art can change your life. We want to get you in here for art, but we want to showcase all the fun things you can do and all the people you can meet here.”

The event is free and runs until October 8.