Man arrested after shooting at vehicle in Camden, police say

CAMDEN, S.C. — A man has been arrested after shooting at a fleeing vehicle "multiple times" in Camden on Saturday, according to Camden Police.

Police say they responded to a reported shooting on Campbell Street in Camden during the early morning hours of Saturday

Upon their arrival police say a victim told them that he was with two other people at a party on East DeKalb Street when Davon Mickle shot at them. Mickle was reportedly seen at the party displaying an AK-47-style rifle but was not using it at the time to threaten anyone.

Sometime during this party, Mickle reportedly approached one of the victims, who ignored him. Mickle reportedly followed this victim and two others to their vehicle, while attempting to have a conversation with them.

Police say the victims into their car and proceeded to drive west on DeKalb Street. Mickle reportedly ran to a vehicle that was parked nearby, got a firearm and began to run towards DeKalb Street. As the three victims drove west on DeKalb Street, police say Mickle fired his weapon 23 times, striking the victims' vehicle multiple times. No one in the vehicle was struck.

Police say Mickle fled the scene, but was caught a short time later by a Kershaw County Sheriff's Deputy. Mickle is is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

