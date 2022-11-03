Coroner identifies man killed in Monday morning fire

The victim was in a building in the backyard of a Bethune area home and the fire had been burning for some time before someone saw it, the coroner's office said.

BETHUNE, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died in a fire on Monday morning.

Coroner David West said the fire happened around 5:20 a.m. on Waters Road in an outside building in the backyard of a house. West said that by the time someone spotted the fire just outside of Bethune, the building had been burning for some time already.

Kershaw County Fire arrived and learned that someone stayed in the building sometimes. After putting the fire out, crews removed the body of 58-year-old Jimmy Bracey of Bethune who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner's office said an autopsy was set to be performed on Tuesday to determine any additional details regarding Bracey's death.