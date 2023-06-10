Juvenile hospitalized after remaining submerged in Kershaw County lake

The victim's condition wasn't immediately available.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A minor is being treated at an area hospital following a near-drowning in a South Carolina lake.

The Camden Police Department said that around 2:30 p.m., their offices, members of the Camden Fire Department, and Kershaw County Emergency Medical Services were called to Kendall Lake. According to preliminary information, authorities said the juvenile victim was swimming and had gone underwater for an extended period.

Rescuers rushed to the water and searched for the victim who was located by a member of the dive rescue team and brought to the shore. There, emergency responders immediately began to render aid.

According to the police department, the victim was taken by helicopter to an area hospital. Details regarding the juvenile's identity and condition have not yet been released.