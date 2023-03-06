Missing Camden teen last seen two days ago

CAMDEN, S.C. — A 17-year-old Camden teen was last seen Monday morning, according to Camden Police.
Keitha Baker, 17, ran away from Kershaw County Department of Social Services custody. She was last seen around the 100 block of E. Dekalb Street in Camden.
If you see Baker or have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to call Detective James Heming at (803) 425-6035 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.