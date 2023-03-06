x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Kershaw County

Missing Camden teen last seen two days ago

The 17-year-old from Camden was last seen two days ago.
Credit: KCSD
Keitha Baker was last seen on Monday March 6, 2023.

CAMDEN, S.C. — A 17-year-old Camden teen was last seen Monday morning, according to Camden Police. 

Keitha Baker, 17, ran away from Kershaw County Department of Social Services custody. She was last seen around the 100 block of E. Dekalb Street in Camden. 

If you see Baker or have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to call Detective James Heming at (803) 425-6035 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Missing Camden teen last seen two days ago

Before You Leave, Check This Out