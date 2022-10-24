James Aaron Dobbs, 18, was last seen on Ingram street in Kershaw.

KERSHAW, S.C. — Police are looking for the public's help finding a missing man last seen in Kershaw.

James Aaron Dobbs, 18 was last seen on October 12, 2022 in the Ingram Street area of Kershaw, SC.

He was wearing black jeans, a black-short sleeved shirt and black Nike sneakers.

He is believed to be with another male driving a 2007-08 red Honda Accord with unknow South Carolina tags.

Officials say his cell phone is turned off.