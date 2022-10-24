KERSHAW, S.C. — Police are looking for the public's help finding a missing man last seen in Kershaw.
James Aaron Dobbs, 18 was last seen on October 12, 2022 in the Ingram Street area of Kershaw, SC.
He was wearing black jeans, a black-short sleeved shirt and black Nike sneakers.
He is believed to be with another male driving a 2007-08 red Honda Accord with unknow South Carolina tags.
Officials say his cell phone is turned off.
If you have any information or might know where James Aaron Dobbs might be you are encouraged to call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at (803) 283-3388 or 911.