More than 100 volunteers offer assistance to those in need in Kershaw County

United Way of Kershaw County held its Day of Caring

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Over 100 volunteers participated in United Way of Kershaw County's Day of Caring on Friday, using paintbrushes and rakes to promote community unity.

"It's just to uplift the community; many hands make light work," said Christopher McKinney, chairman of the board at United Way of Kershaw County.

McKinney said 18 different projects have taken place at 12 different locations, with 103 volunteers.

One of those projects was at New Day Transitional Housing, where several volunteers gathered to lay the dirt and put the pieces together for a brand-new playset.

The playset will be a unique addition to the housing facility, benefiting the women and families they support.

"This is going to be amazing for these children," said Betty Stewart, the director at the housing facility.

She said they currently have four children who will come home from school to their first playset,

"We're here on a busy street, and we don't have a whole lot of play area," Stewart added.

"It makes my heart full of joy to see people putting aside their personal agendas to come together to uplift the community," McKinney said.