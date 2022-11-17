Four overdose deaths in 24 hours in Kershaw county

A scary 24 hours in Kershaw as 11 overdoses were reported, 4 of which resulted in deaths.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan says his county is on pace to have the worst year on record of drug over dose deaths.

On Thursday the department posted an update that in a 24 hour stretch, 11 overdoses were called in, with four resulting in deaths.

How bad has the drug epidemic become in Kershaw county?

"It's becoming more and more frequent, " said Sheriff Bone.

The Kershaw County Coroners office says the overdoses likely originated from a the same source that was sold on the streets.

Sheriff Boan says his narcotics units are seeing calls weekly that originate from drug overdoses.

The vast majority of deaths coming directly from exposure to Fentanyl, an opioid that is more potent than other popular drugs.

"They think they're buying heroine or they're buying cocaine and it's laced with fentanyl and they don't know that, they're not told that," he said.

Fentanyl is an issue that Mara Jones sees on a daily basis.

Jones is the executive director at ALPHA behavioral center in Camden. It's a drug treatment center that averages 300 active participants in an opioid treatment program.

"Families are devastated, that's why it's a family disease, it's not an individual disease, " she said.

It's why her team offers counseling and free resources. She says anyone can walk into their facilities at their Camden location at 208 King Street and get Narcan, an overdose reversal agent, and fentanyl test strips--to see if the product has any of the drug.

"This is a safe way for harm reduction in our community and [for] individuals to stay alive, " she continued.

The sheriff says it's an epidemic that isn't going anywhere, which education being the key to beating it.

He has now reinstated the county's D.A.R.E. program to teach school students about the dangers of drugs.