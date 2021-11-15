Midlands food banks continue to feel effects of pandemic

Food For The Soul spoke about the difficulties they are facing as the holiday seasons approach.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — U.S. food banks already dealing with increased demand from families sidelined by the pandemic now face a new challenge — surging food prices and supply chain issues pummeling the nation, and local food banks are feeling the pain.

Food for the Soul, a local homeless shelter and food bank in Kershaw County, in no exception.

Chief Executive Officer Laurey Carpenter says the amount they are paying for food that is not donated is skyrocketing. "In February of 2020, before the onslaught of the pandemic, we are averaging probably $1900 dollars a month," she said. "Right now, we're averaging about $4800 a month."

As the price has increased, they have also started to see an increase in the number of people that are coming to them for food. In the last three weeks they have seen a 30% increase, Carpenter said.

As seasons change we need to replenish items for those in need. We thank you for your kindness and appreciate any donations you can give. Posted by Food for the Soul on Friday, November 5, 2021

Carpenter says that donations have been helping. In fact, she said they received 13 turkeys from different companies on Monday alone.

Recently, the nonprofit has asking specifically for utensils and paper plates as a way to continue serving. Using these items helps them to limit cross-contamination, Carpenter said.