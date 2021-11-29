Local organizations count on people giving on Giving Tuesday

United Way is aiming to raise $700,000 by the end of the year, and they hope Giving Tuesday gets them closer to that goal.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Nonprofit organizations like United Way of Kershaw County are hoping that people will be in the giving spirit on giving Tuesday as they work to raise money to help the community.

President of United Way in Kershaw County, Donny Supplee, said they rely on donations to continue funding fourteen different agencies. They are partner agencies with groups like Meals on Wheels and the Boys and Girls Club.

They also provide programs directly into the community, including a mobile nutrition center, which delivers food through the county, specifically to food deserts. They are stationed in Camden but do travel around the community.

They also have to allocate funds to their five family shelters and their one male shelter. "It's important because it helps people get back on their feet," Supplee said. "$100 will help feed a family for a week."

An overnight stay for a family costs them about fifty dollars to provide for the family.