Pies For Justice event helping grant scholarships to students in the area

ELGIN, S.C. — Blake Assisted Living Facility in Elgin hosted "Pies For Justice" on Tuesday to raise money for the Empowering Justice Charitable Foundation, an organization to honor First Lieutenant Justice Stewart, who served in the Marine Corps and passed away earlier this year.

People stopped by the pie sale to pick up their favorite seasonal flavor and donate to a good cause at the same time.

"It's a community project but it's near and dear to my heart because she's near and dear to mine, said Al Thomas, regional director of Blake Assisted Living.

Thomas called Justice's Mother, Tia Jones, to inform her they wanted to help give back to the family and the community. Tia Jones said she couldn't believe it "I literally sat on the phone and cried in awe."

The money raised will go toward scholarships awarded by the Empowering Justice Charitable Foundation. Jones said the plan is for the scholarships to be awarded in 2022.

Jones said they are discussing giving the scholarships to a Richland Northeast High School student, the family of a victim from a drunk driver incident, a student at Spellman College, and one for a writing/poetry student -- all things that were close to Justice's heart.

"We're promoting pathways out of poverty, and a scholarship is one of the key factors that empowered our family to come out of poverty, and you'll notice with Justice, scholarships were important to her.

The family also has a plan to give back to other colleges and ROTC programs in the community. Jones said it's important to recruit and retain for our armed forces.