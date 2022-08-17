Deputies look for witnesses to possible road rage incident in Kershaw County

The incident took place on Sunday and involved a full-sized blue truck and full-sized silver truck on Lockhart road.

KERSHAW, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is looking for witnesses in a suspected road rage incident that took place on Sunday, August 14.

The suspected road rage incident led to a physical altercation on Lockhart Road near North Central High School, according to deputies. It all took place Sunday (8/14/22) at approximately 4:45 p.m. and involved a full-sized silver truck and a full-sized blue SUV, both pulling trailers.

According to deputies, the victim, who was driving the silver truck said he was driving north on Lockhart Road when he noticed a blue SUV pulling a trailer in front of him that was leaving the roadway and throwing rocks up onto his truck.

He then decided to pass the truck. His first attempt failed as the SUV increased to speeds of over 80 mph in a 55 mph zone.

After a few more attempts, the man was finally able to make a successful pass on a double yellow line. He then noticed the SUV flashing the headlights at him.

Believing the driver was signaling to him that something was wrong with the trailer he was pulling, he came to a stop in the roadway in front of the suspect vehicle.

The victim then exited his vehicle in the middle of the road as the suspect vehicle approached. The suspect vehicle then struck the driver’s side of the victim's vehicle while he was standing in the open doorway.

After both vehicles stopped in the road, deputies say a fight ensued. The victim called 911 after the altercation was over.

The driver and occupants of the blue SUV stated that when the silver truck passed them, he swerved in front of then, cutting them off, at which time they locked the brakes up and started fishtailing. Because of the trailer they were pulling, they said they went off the left side of the road and back before regaining control.

The silver truck then stopped in the roadway a few hundred yards down the road. The driver of the blue SUV then attempted to drive pass the silver truck. The driver of the blue SUV struck the silver truck on the driver’s side to avoid striking the complainant or on-coming vehicles.

After the vehicles stopped, all four occupants stated the victim attempted to pull the driver of the blue SUV out of his seat and assault him. The other three occupants then exited the vehicle to get the complainant off of the driver.

No other witnesses were present and no video of the incident was available.

The incident is under investigation.