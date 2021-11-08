Camden American Legion honors veterans a few days early

The event was sponsored by American Legion Post 17

CAMDEN, S.C. — Just a few days earl, American Legion Post 17 held their Veterans Day commencement ceremony.

Veterans Day is traditionally observed on November 11.

The Post's event took place in Camden at the corner of Chestnut Ferry Road and West DeKalb Street. As expected the event brought out former veterans, local officials and groups from local schools performed.

Glen Inabinet, Past Commander for American Legion Post 17, spoke, saying he was deployed to Vietnam and said that when they came back from Vietnam most of them were not treated well and were ignored. So events like this that celebrates veterans are wonderful not only for the veterans but also the community.

He went on to say that in recent years it feels as thought the states have more of an appreciation for those who fought in Vietnam.