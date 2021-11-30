Hear the Bible read in downtown Camden this week

The Lee family says they anticipate the reading will take around seventy to eighty hours, around 8 to ten days, in all.

CAMDEN, S.C. — You might have heard voices echoing throughout downtown Camden, thanks to a local couple who have organized a public Bible reading.

Steven and Diane Lee are hosting a public Bible reading at Broad Street Park, and the event won't finish until the entire Old Testament has been read. They're looking for volunteers to help them do just that.

The Lee family says they anticipate the reading will take around seventy to eighty hours, around 8 to ten days, in all.

The plan is to read read ten hours a day, except on Sundays, when they will read for four hours. They say it's a way to get the lord's message out to all.

So, what inspired them to organize the reading?

National Bible Week was Thanksgiving week, but the Lee family felt they would be able to get more volunteer readers to come out this week.

Celebrating National Bible Week…come on out and listen or ride by to blow your horn & wave, if you’re interested in... Posted by Mt. Olivet Baptist Church on Monday, November 29, 2021

They say volunteer readers will read for 30 minutes and then take a break. If they feel like reading again, they can. The limited reading times are because of the difficult wording in the Bible, Diane Lee said.

Lee said it can be hard to not add words, but people reading are reading God's passage, and this isn't the event for others to say their own words.

The Lees are asking for volunteer readers, especially preachers, to come and read.

WE NEED HELP…these are available times today and there’s still quite a few times available on other days. Call Mrs. Diane at (803) 427-3322. REMEMBER, this is All for the Glory of GOD!! Posted by Mt. Olivet Baptist Church on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

To volunteer, head over to the the Mount Olivet Baptist Church Facebook page.

To listen, head over to Broad Street Park from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2-6 p.m. on Sunday.