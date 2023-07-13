Recent graduate drowns in Lake Wateree while swimming with friends

He was a recent Andrew Jackson High School graduate and planned to attend Coastal Carolina University in the fall.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A Lancaster County teen has been identified as the victim of a Wednesday afternoon drowning in Kershaw County.

Kershaw County Coroner David West said that 18-year-old Gabriel Clyburn was swimming with friends at Lake Wateree in the Liberty Hill area near Singleton Creek Road when he went under.

Kershaw County Emergency Medical Services Director Jim Edge said that it appeared the teen was trying to swim across a cove when he began having trouble. Kershaw County Fire Chief William Glover said his office was called to the location around 5 p.m.