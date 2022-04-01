Kershaw2Go unveiled their plans to offer two scholarships for students who want to make lives better for those living in Kershaw.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A food delivery service that began in Kershaw county wants to give scholarship money to seniors in high school who want to "improve the lives of Kershaw County's citizens".

Kershaw2Go, a food delivery service that began in 2018 and offers delivery from over 50 restaurants in the area and also picks up grocery items, if offering a

"Community Superhero Scholarship".

Any student who attends a Kershaw County school, home schools in the county or goes to a charter school in the county are encouraged to apply.

Stephen Wilson, a managing partner with the company says students will not be required to share their GPA, they just have to fill out an application and answer two questions.

The questions are short answers and will be "What community work have you participated in--volunteer, community events, those kinds of things," and the second is "What superpower would help you to better your community and how would you use it?".

Wilson said "I know how hard it is to get scholarships to go to college, you know my parents weren't well off, but they did everything possible for me to afford college."

The two awards are for $1000 and one for $500.

Scholarships will be evaluated and awarded by a committee vote.

The deadline to enroll is February 15th and a winner will be announced in March.