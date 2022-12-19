Seniors in Camden might see relief for their utility bills

The city is moving forward with a final reading in January that hopes to help ease the financial strain on some residents.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAMDEN, S.C. — Expensive electricity bills have become a well-known issue for residents in Camden.

The city is working to help alleviate some of that as they passed the first reading of a Senior Rate Credit, which is now moving forward to the final reading.

"It's approximately $250,000 dollars to go towards a monthly billing credit of $25 dollars to $2-- groups of people, the first is where the account holder is 65 or more and has a total family income of less than 200% of the federal poverty level, and the second group is an account holder is totally and permanently disabled, according to Socials Security's definition, and the total family income is also less than that 200% of the federal poverty level," says Stephen Smoak of Camden.

The rate increases began in July, but were quickly suspended after residents complained.

Some say they're still paying much higher than normal bills.

"I think it's a good idea, and it will help a lot of people, even if it doesn't help me it will help other people, it can go to something else if you can save 25 dollars you can spend it on groceries or something else," says Lucy Perry of Camden.

"It's just designed to give immediate relief during these difficult times, especially this winter as we're expected to consume more electricity in the winter months, of course," Smoak says.

The final reading is on January 10th, as the city's new meeting time that is shifting from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.