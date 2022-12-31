SLED, local agencies investigating after body found in Kershaw County donation bin

Authorities haven't determined a cause or manner of death, nor have they identified the deceased.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Multiple agencies are now involved in the investigation of a body found on Saturday morning in Kershaw County.

According to Coroner David West, his office, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office and agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are now looking into the case after a body was found in a metal bin just before 9 a.m.

West said the body, which is believed to be that of a female based on clothing, was found in the bin at 850 Hwy. 1 South after a passerby said that they noticed a smell and checked inside.

While many details are still being determined, West said the body appeared to have been at the location for some time.

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan further elaborated that the body was found in a type of donation bin and said that it appears to have been there "for months."

Sheriff Boan said that SLED has been called in to process the scene "as if it were a homicide." And while no known cause or manner of death has been determined at this point, the sheriff said they aren't ruling out anything.