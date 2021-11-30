Midlands nonprofits use social media to fundraise on Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a day that encourages people to give back in whatever ways they can.

ELGIN, S.C. — Galatians 6:2, a Kershaw County nonprofit organization dedicated to ending homelessness, is using social media to expand their presence and increase donations.

Galatians 6:2 founder Ashley Frazier said she has implemented a number of different social media strategies to help bring in donations.

For example, the nonprofit is using Facebook Fundraisers. Frazier said she asks people to choose Galatians 6:2 for donations through Facebook Fundraisers for Giving Tuesday.

Frazier said Facebook takes all the donations and tallies up the total to go to Galatians 6:2. They also have someone who is assigned to them as a matcher, who will match the donation based on how much the organizer has put together.

Today is #GivingTuesday ! Have you made your donation yet? It's not to late! Help us to achieve our goal so we can make... Posted by Galatians 6:2 on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

The nonprofit says it also uses sites like Gively and PayPal, which will match donations, as well.

Frazier says some people still prefer the traditional route of direct donations due to recent scams online, which have led many to be apprehensive about putting credit card information in online.

Galatians 6:2's fundraising goal for Giving Tuesday is $30,000.

"I just feel whatever we get is a step in the right direction, that's the truth of the matter, because what we receive is more than we have right now," Frazier said.