Suspect in mother's stabbing captured in Kershaw County

The 28-year-old man allegedly stabbed his mother near the town of Cassatt, South Carolina.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — After an overnight search, Kershaw County investigators have captured a suspect they say stabbed his mother near the town of Cassatt.

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) had been searching for 28-year-old Drake Munger. He is described as having long hair and was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt and blue jeans. According to his family, Munger suffers from mental illness.

He allegedly stabbed his mother at a home on Crownvista Court around 10 p.m. Thursday and then left the scene on foot.

A KSCO tracking team and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) helicopter searched the area overnight but have yet to locate Munger.