Camden Middle School student dies after being rescued from Kendall Lake

Officials said the teen was out swimming with his friends and a brother when he went under and didn't resurface.

CAMDEN, S.C. — A teen has died after initially being rescued from a lake in Camden on Saturday.

According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, 13-year-old Jaelyn Wells was pronounced dead at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities said previously that Wells had been swimming at Kendall Lake in Camden when he went under for an extended period of time around 2:30 p.m. the previous day. First responders rushed to the scene and he was soon recovered by a Kershaw County Rescue Squad diver.

Wells was then rushed to Medical University of South Carolina Kershaw and then flown to Prisma Health Richland Hospital for treatment but, as the coroner confirmed on Sunday, he did not survive.