Tiny quake rumbles below Kershaw County yet again

The quake was only felt by a few but adds to a growing list of dozens already said to be the largest swarm in South Carolina history

ELGIN, S.C. — Only a handful of people reportedly felt it just before noon on Thursday, but nonetheless, the Lugoff and Elgin area felt yet another earthquake on Thursday.

The latest quake registered at a magnitude of 1.8 and was felt by seven people - considerably fewer than the several thousand who felt two much larger quakes a week earlier which were said to be magnitudes of 3.5 and 3.6 respectively.

The distance between those earthquakes - which were centered just northeast of I-20 near Rio Lane - and the tiny rumble felt on Thursday morning could be measured in yards as could dozens that have been felt in the region since Dec. 27 when the record-breaking swarm first began.