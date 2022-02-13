Two killed, one hospitalized after Sunday morning crash in Kershaw County

The coroner's office has since identified the victims who were killed. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say two people have died and one person has been hospitalized following an early morning accident in Kershaw County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on U.S. Highway 521 near Knotty Pine Drive.

Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell said that a 2002 Toyota Camry carrying three people was heading north on Highway 521 when it left the road and struck several trees.

Kershaw County Coroner David West later confirmed that two of the victims, 38-year-old Ricky D. Stradford of Camden and 22-year-old Otia Lashay Thomson of Lancaster County, died at the scene.

No additional details were available on the third victim except that the person was taken by helicopter to Prisma Health Richland Hospital for further treatment.