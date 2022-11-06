Motorcyclists killed after hitting SUV backing into road, SCHP says

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating a crash that happened Sunday evening in Kershaw County and left two people dead.
According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Smyrna Road near Belvis Road - roughly 6 miles north of Elgin.
Ridgeway said a Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading north on Smyrna Road when it struck a Chevrolet SUV, which was pulling out of a private drive, on the driver's side.
The collision killed the 50-year-old operator of the motorcycle at the scene. Ridgeway said this victim was from Elgin. The passenger, a 51-year-old from Cayce, was taken to Prisma Health Richland Hospital but died of injuries sustained in the crash.
The 21-year-old SUV driver was also injured and taken to Prisma Health Richland Hospital with unspecified injuries.
The crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol. The coroner's office has not yet released the names of the victims.