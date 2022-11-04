US-521 bridge remains under construction in Camden

Residents are curious what is going on and why the process is still on-going

CAMDEN, S.C. — "As far as I can remember that construction has been there since I moved back," said Kevin Smith a resident of Camden.

Smith moved back to Camden in January and he commutes regularly on US-521, like many drivers heading into the city.

State Representative (R) for District 52, Vic Dabney helped clarify what exactly is taking place. "You don't see bridges necessarily falling apart and then you seeing them be replaced".

"DOT has professional engineers that come around and expect these bridges on a regular basis and that bridge had kinda timed out, I forgot how old it was, maybe sixty or fifty years somewhere in that time frame but it needed to be replaced, " said Dabney.

Resident, Marc Hickey says his commute has become frustrating due to the construction. "It feels like they are working on it for a while and they've been making almost no progress, more anxiety taking that turn you see more people drifting in because it's so narrow".