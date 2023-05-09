Students preparing to refurbish the Vietnam War helicopter

Students at the Woolard Technology Center will spend 30-45 days sanding, and repainting the historic helicopter.

CAMDEN, S.C. — A piece of history has arrived at the Woolard Technology Center to help students prepare for the future.

“This is a circa 1970 helicopter, it went into service during Vietnam," said Woolard Autobody Teacher David Weaver." "It served during an urgent freedom deployment to Grenada and then it flew in desert storm.”

The American Legion Post 48 and Celebrate Freedom Foundation delivered the helicopter to the school on Tuesday.

It's a unique project that will keep his students busy for the next 45 days as they sand and re-paint the helicopter. “It's just something very unique something that students don’t often get to put their hands on,” Weaver said.

While most of the students are more accustomed to working on cars, Weaver says the goal is to give them experience with a large-scale project. "They will learn about the history of the aircraft and the campaigns it fought in,” he said.

11th-grader Aidan Watts is one of the students who will restore the helicopter. "I'm most excited about sanding it down and getting the design right because apparently we’re doing camo, so I think that will be really fun, just different things about it, and I I definitely think it will be something I remember for a lifetime.”